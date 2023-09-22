County-wide manhunt issued for Charles Hall ‘Scrappy’

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement agencies are scouring Coffee County for a wanted man. Charles Hall, who goes by the nickname Scrappy, is who agencies are looking for.

Investigations into Hall started several months ago, and now they’re pulling out all the stops to bring him in. At this moment we know from the police that they are searching for him on Green Drive.

Helicopters and K-9s were on the scene trying to track him down. This search was amped up yesterday after police said he burglarized a home near Rucker Boulevard Elementary School.

Before then, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple calls to the public for help. They say he is accused of damaging at least one person’s fence and trespassing.

A few weeks later, another call out from Coffee County with new charges listed for theft. Captain Billy Haglund, the public information officer for Enterprise Police, said they are actively searching for Charles Hall.

“It’s important that we catch him, if you don’t feel comfortable calling 9-1-1, then call us at 342-2222 which is a non-emergency phone number. Report his location, and report what he is wearing,” Billy Haglund said.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on this investigation.

