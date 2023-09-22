Cognitive therapy can remedy harmful thoughts, therapist says

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suicide and self-harm are common issues that do not discriminate, but there are ways to put these thoughts to rest.

12.3 million people have thought about suicide and 1.7 million have attempted according to the latest numbers from the CDC.

DeAndrea Peterson, a therapist from Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center said that people with thoughts of suicide or self-harm feel helpless. People turn to these ideas because they are the only thing they can control.

Self-harm isn’t just physical, it can be in the form overeating, not eating enough, or shutting yourself in. Harmful behaviors can spiral to suicidal thoughts if not addressed.

She explained that cognitive therapy is the most successful way to combat self-harm This kind of therapy reroutes negative energy into something positive

Instead of hurting yourself, you can write a poem or doodle a picture. Peterson says there is one outlet in particular that is the most successful.

“The number one thing that everybody loves and everyone hates is exercise,” Peterson said. “Exercise actually releases endorphins in our bodies and those are our “feel-good” neurotransmitters. It also helps us to reduce our stress levels and it also helps us to engage in something productive that can make our lives healthier,” she added.

She explained that a lot of people have or will feel this way because it is more common than what you might think. However, you should seek therapy or counseling before thoughts of self-harm spiral into suicidal thoughts.

