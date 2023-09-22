Wiregrass Gives Back
Coffee County Extension Office holds special grazing academy

(Source: WAFB)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala.- A group of farmers took their Friday to learn something new.

The Coffee County Extension Office, in partnership with Alabama A&M, Auburn University, Alabama Forage Focus and Alabama Beef Systems, hosted an educational session on grazing to provide tips to farmers for the winter and spring seasons.

The day consisted of a mix of in-class lectures and hands-on demonstrations, discussing concepts like irrigation systems, grass and soil management and adequate fencing.

“We have a lot of grass, but feeding our animals is very important for the animal health and the environment as well,” said Leanne Dillard, Auburn University’s state forage extension specialist. “So, making sure we have grazing management where we can put as little money into feeding our animals in the winter and keep them on pasture is good for our pockets as well as for the animals.”

For a full look at the calendar of events hosted by the Alabama Extension offices, click here.

