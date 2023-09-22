Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Antibiotic shortage worries parents as winter illness season arrives

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. FDA data shows liquid amoxicillin is still in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. FDA data shows liquid amoxicillin is still in short supply as kids head into winter respiratory illness season.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A continued shortage of commonly used kids’ antibiotics is worrying parents as the U.S. heads into the season of winter respiratory illnesses.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, liquid forms of amoxicillin, typically used to treat children for strep, chest and sinus infections, and earaches, are still in short supply.

And there’s no relief in sight.

Because of the shortage, customers can only order a limited amount of the powder used to make liquid amoxicillin. That means pharmacies may run out quickly at a time when demand is especially high.

Some analysts said they believe the shortage is due to amoxicillin’s low price point. It’s not as profitable for manufacturers to make, so they focus on other drugs.

Plus, there are alternatives to amoxicillin, so there’s less urgency to address the issue.

Amoxicillin is the most prescribed antibiotic in the country.

It also comes in capsules and tablets typically used by adults. The FDA says those formulations haven’t been affected by the shortage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.
CANCELED: Police need your help finding missing Dothan man
Jim Lee Smith, 69, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree,...
Dothan man charged with human trafficking
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
EPD: Suspect identified after burglary near elementary school
The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill

Latest News

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10
FILE - The sun sets beyond the downtown skyline of Kansas City, Mo., as the autumnal equinox...
The fall equinox is here. What does that mean?
The Enterprise Sixtel Octobrewfest craft beer festival will be September 30 and will include...
Talking Enterprise Sixtel Octobrewfest craft beer festival
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted
Join the Dothan Police Department for their annual Trot with Swat 5K and 10K that will be this...
Dothan Police Department Trot with Swat 5K and 10K Saturday September 23