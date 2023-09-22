Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert

(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide fire alert, effective immediately.

This means permits for outdoor burning will be restricted. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit could face a Class B misdemeanor.

The alert will remain until the state forester rescinds it.

The commission says the burning restriction is due to the current drought and lack of precipitation, which could lead to a high probability of fuel ignition. Officials warn that the current dry weather can cause fires to spread out of control.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.

More information on Alabama’s current wildfire situation can be found here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.
CANCELED: Police need your help finding missing Dothan man
Jim Lee Smith, 69, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree,...
Dothan man charged with human trafficking
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
EPD: Suspect identified after burglary near elementary school
Disbarred Dothan attorney Mitch McNab leave the Houston County Courthouse on September 21, 2023.
Dothan’s $10 million con man returns

Latest News

FNF GOTW: G.W. Long focusing on themselves
FNF GOTW: G.W. Long focusing on themselves
Troy University mourns the loss of beloved music professor
Troy University mourns the loss of beloved music professor
15-year-old Sarah Jean Campbell (pictured), was last seen on September 21 at around 9:30 p.m on...
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Opp teen
FNF Week 4 Game of the Week: Geneva County Bulldogs vs G. W. Long Rebels
Friday Night Football Week 4 Predictions