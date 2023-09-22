Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide fire alert, effective immediately.

This means permits for outdoor burning will be restricted. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit could face a Class B misdemeanor.

The alert will remain until the state forester rescinds it.

The commission says the burning restriction is due to the current drought and lack of precipitation, which could lead to a high probability of fuel ignition. Officials warn that the current dry weather can cause fires to spread out of control.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.

More information on Alabama’s current wildfire situation can be found here.

