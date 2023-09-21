Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Police need your help finding missing Dothan man

Willie D. Powe was last seen Wednesday in the area of Carmen Lane in Dothan.
The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.
The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.(ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (ALEA/WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.

Mr. Powe is a 79 year old man and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on September 20, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am wearing a gray polo shirt with khaki pants in the area of Carmen Lane in Dothan.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Powe, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3650 or call 911.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
28-year-old Michael Sebastian Crites (pictured) is facing two counts of Unlawful Breaking and...
Headland man arrested after Enterprise High School theft investigation

Latest News

library books discussoin
Dothan panelists raise concerns of book content at state libraries
The conversation has centered around what information is appropriate and accessible to children...
Dothan panelists raise concerns of book content at state libraries
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Among the projects money will be going towards includes the highly anticipated Recreation and...
Enterprise approves $120 million budget for 2024