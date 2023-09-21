Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us at 3:00 p.m. each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

Events for the weekend of September 21, 2023

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.
CANCELED: Police need your help finding missing Dothan man
28-year-old Michael Sebastian Crites (pictured) is facing two counts of Unlawful Breaking and...
Headland man arrested after Enterprise High School theft investigation
Jim Lee Smith, 69, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree,...
Dothan man charged with human trafficking

Latest News

News4's Caroline Gerhart got a live look at the progress the Wiregrass United Way is making on...
Wiregrass United Way bus tour kickoff interview with Miss Alabama 2023 Brianna Burrell
Event organizers joined News4 for Live at Lunch to talk about how the community can get...
Talking Harley-Davidson of Dothan annual Crusin' 4 Kids event
Sports
Enterprise Parks and Rec raising fees
Walter Hill talks United Way Bus Tour
Walter Hill talks United Way Bus Tour