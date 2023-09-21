News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us at 3:00 p.m. each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of September 21, 2023
- WMA Art After Hours | September 21
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | September 22
- Dothan Police Department and Dothan Runners Club 17th Annual Trot with SWAT | September 23
- 2023 Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon | September 23
- Barbara Blumenfeld Memorial Silent Auction | September 23
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.