News4 FNF GOTW: How do Rebels stay hot in region play?

G.W. Long @ Ariton | 2023 Week 3
G.W. Long @ Ariton | 2023 Week 3(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Skipperville, Ala. (WTVY) - The goal is always the top when it comes to region standings. G.W. Long is on its way there but will need a win over Geneva County High School this week to make it happen.

The Rebels have not played Geneva County since last season when they win 21-0. This team is coming off a major region win over Ariton, the team crowned region champs just last season.

Head coach David Watts says his team need to focus on themselves and calls on the offensive line to make adjustments ahead of Friday.

