Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Mostly Dry and Seasonable

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Clouds continue to increase as humidity increases a little more through the closing part of the work week. A couple of stray showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but most of those better rain chances will stay along the Gulf Coast. Another shot of dry air moves in for the weekend, once again giving us some very comfortable mornings.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower is possible. High near 86°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 88°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is gradually weakening and should become post-tropical later today as it continues to race northeast into the northern Atlantic. A tropical or sub-tropical system could be possible off of the Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coast over the next couple of days, bringing tropical storm-like conditions to the Carolinas this weekend. Our next potentially long-lived named storm is starting to get organized south of the Azores off the coast of Africa.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
28-year-old Michael Sebastian Crites (pictured) is facing two counts of Unlawful Breaking and...
Headland man arrested after Enterprise High School theft investigation
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect in shooting that killed Dothan driver turns self in
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off

Latest News

Color The Weather 09-21-23
Color The Weather 09-21-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, September 21, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, September 20, 2023
4Warn Weather
Seasonal Stretch Of Weather