Mostly Dry and Seasonable

SYNOPSIS – Clouds continue to increase as humidity increases a little more through the closing part of the work week. A couple of stray showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but most of those better rain chances will stay along the Gulf Coast. Another shot of dry air moves in for the weekend, once again giving us some very comfortable mornings.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower is possible. High near 86°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 88°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is gradually weakening and should become post-tropical later today as it continues to race northeast into the northern Atlantic. A tropical or sub-tropical system could be possible off of the Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coast over the next couple of days, bringing tropical storm-like conditions to the Carolinas this weekend. Our next potentially long-lived named storm is starting to get organized south of the Azores off the coast of Africa.

