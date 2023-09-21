Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
28-year-old Michael Sebastian Crites (pictured) is facing two counts of Unlawful Breaking and...
Headland man arrested after Enterprise High School theft investigation
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect in shooting that killed Dothan driver turns self in
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off

Latest News

Walter Hill talks United Way Bus Tour
Walter Hill talks United Way Bus Tour
Wiregrass United Way kicks off campaign with bus tour
Wiregrass United Way kicks off campaign with bus tour
Dothan police looking for missing man
Dothan police asking for help locating missing person
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping