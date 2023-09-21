It is National Farm Safety and Health Week!

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the U.S. Department of Labor, every third week of September is National Farm Safety and Health Week.

With heavy machinery, dangerous equipment and working in the heat, agriculture can be one of the most dangerous industries to be in.

According to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) , “In 2021, workers in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry experienced one of the highest fatal injury rates at 20 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers, compared to a rate of 3.6 deaths per 100,000 workers for all U.S. industries.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports transportation accidents to be the largest cause of agriculture deaths. “Other leading causes were contact with objects and equipment, violence by other persons or animals, and falls.”

“We just ask that folks be patient and hopefully we can all make it through this harvest season with no major issues or no major accidents, “said Aaron Wells, regional extension agent from Henry County. “Just be mindful that these guys are just trying to get to the next field so they can continue harvesting.”

People ages 55 and older are at the highest risk of injury or death on an agricultural site, accounting for 65% of the deaths in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

