Holmes County inmate pleads guilty to escape charges

Holmes County inmate William Morris in custody August 18.
Holmes County inmate William Morris in custody August 18.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Holmes County man plead guilty today to escape charges after he left his work assignment in August, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 17, Holmes County Jail inmate William Morris left his assigned work location and fled into Jackson County. He was captured the next day and returned to custody.

Morris, who had just 90 days left in a 180 day sentence for child support, pled today to 30 months in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections on escape charges.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office strives to help individuals better themselves during their time in the Holmes County Jail. They provide work opportunities to allow them to serve the community and gain valuable skills they can use to build a new life upon release. However, they will not tolerate any attempt to circumvent the law or escape punishment while in their custody.

HCSO would also like to thank all agencies involved in the apprehension of Morris, and to the Office of the State Attorney of the 14th judicial circuit for ensuring this individual is held accountable for his actions.

