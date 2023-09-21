Fostering Hope hosting annual “Hope Patch”

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Fostering Hope is hosting their annual “Hope Patch” pumpkin patch to help continue its mission of serving area foster families.

The nonprofit lends a helping hand to foster families, giving them access to resources, programs, and support.

Nearly 3,000 pumpkins will be at the Hope Patch ready for purchase, with the money from those purchases to go towards programs like Loads of Love to provide laundry detergent to these families, or their Freezer Meal Ministry.

Fostering Hope co-founder Josh Wilhoit said the fundraiser has been great for the organization, adding that it allows them to serve families without charging them anything.

The volunteer-ran Hope Patch will open starting Friday, September 22, running Mondays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pumpkin patch is located in the Fostering Hope parking lot at 17965 US Highway 431 in Headland.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.