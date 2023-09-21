EPD: Suspect identified after burglary near elementary school

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police Department released the following statement regarding a Thursday burglary incident near Rucker Boulevard Elementary:

“A thorough search was conducted, and the suspect is no longer in the area. The Enterprise Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Hall, aka “Scrappy”, to contact us at (334) 347-2222.”

