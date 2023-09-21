Wiregrass Gives Back
EPD: Suspect identified after burglary near elementary school

Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Police Department
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police Department released the following statement regarding a Thursday burglary incident near Rucker Boulevard Elementary:

“A thorough search was conducted, and the suspect is no longer in the area. The Enterprise Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Hall, aka “Scrappy”, to contact us at (334) 347-2222.”

