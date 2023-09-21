Enterprise approves $120 million budget for 2024

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise City Council approved their new increased budget for 2024.

That budget totals nearly $120 million, which is around a $21 million increase from 2023′s budget. The plan is for some of that new money to be aimed towards current projects currently ongoing in the City of Progress.

Among those projects is a highly anticipated recreation and aquatics center, renovations to the city hall, and ongoing street and water projects.

Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, expressed excitement for the budget’s approval.

“People want to come to a city that is thriving, and their leadership is investing in this city,” Grantham said.

According to the city of Enterprise, they are proud to pass another balanced, responsible budget that enhances their services and supports the needs of their own businesses.

