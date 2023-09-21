Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Enterprise approves $120 million budget for 2024

Among the projects money will be going towards includes the highly anticipated Recreation and Aquatics Center.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise City Council approved their new increased budget for 2024.

That budget totals nearly $120 million, which is around a $21 million increase from 2023′s budget. The plan is for some of that new money to be aimed towards current projects currently ongoing in the City of Progress.

Among those projects is a highly anticipated recreation and aquatics center, renovations to the city hall, and ongoing street and water projects.

Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, expressed excitement for the budget’s approval.

“People want to come to a city that is thriving, and their leadership is investing in this city,” Grantham said.

According to the city of Enterprise, they are proud to pass another balanced, responsible budget that enhances their services and supports the needs of their own businesses.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus

Latest News

library books discussoin
Dothan panelists raise concerns of book content at state libraries
The conversation has centered around what information is appropriate and accessible to children...
Dothan panelists raise concerns of book content at state libraries
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Among the projects money will be going towards includes the highly anticipated Recreation and...
City of Enterprise approves 2024 budget