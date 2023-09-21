Wiregrass Gives Back
Drier Air Returns Later Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking a push of drier air that will arrive as we head through Friday, dropping dew points into the 50s again. This will make for a wonderful evening for football, with lower 60s to begin Saturday. We’ll turn warmer this weekend, though, with highs back into the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 65°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 90° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 92° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 69° High: 87° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A developing system off the Southeast coast will spread rain across the Mid-Atlantic over the coming days. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a tropical wave way out into the Atlantic that will organize as it moves to the WNW.

