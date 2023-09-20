Wiregrass Gives Back
WCSO: Chipley man charged with sexually abusing 12 year old

Calvin Long, 55 of Chipley was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old juvenile(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old juvenile in Washington County.

According to WCSO, an investigation was conducted after reports of sexual abuse were called in alleging 55-year-old Calvin Arthur Long had forced the victim into a sexual act.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Long on the charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim 12-years-old or older but younger than 16 years of age.

Long was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail where he is being held on $150,000 bond.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

