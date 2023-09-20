Seasonal Stretch Of Weather

SYNOPSIS – Rather tranquil weather continues over the days ahead. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again Thursday with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower, before a reinforcing punch of dry air moves in from the northeast. After starting off the weekend in the lower 60s Saturday morning, we’ll see Sunday afternoon highs reach the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower possible. High near 86°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is moving farther out into the Atlantic and we’re watching another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic, but both systems look to remain safely out to sea. Meanwhile, we’ll watch for potential low pressure development off the Southeast US coast late this week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.