Research can go a long way to increase voter confidence, League of Women Voters say.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Voting season will be here before you know it, but some people are not filling out the ballot.

12% percent of voters in six Wiregrass counties are inactive according to statistics from the Alabama Secretary of State.

“I think that’s where Democracy begins, right? I mean, that’s what our day to day lives are influenced by,” Emily Heersink, the President of the Southeast Alabama Chapter of the League of Women Voters, said. “Whether that’s our schools, decisions our mayor makes the city commission.”

Voting is our right as Americans, but not everyone is exercising that right.

“Sometimes I think people feel that their vote doesn’t matter, especially if they’re not voting and the way that maybe lots of other people in their family or friends or community are voting,” Heersink said. “Some people may feel overwhelmed or that they have to be hyper educated on everything to vote”

Some prospective voters might find what they’re reading. on the ballot is complicated.

“Often and those amendments sometimes they’re phrased in a way that feels counterintuitive,” Heersink said. “Maybe even if it’s just the week before, look, what are the amendments.”

Fortunately, there are resources to be better prepared at the polls Heersink says a quick search on the Secretary of State Website or League of Women Voters website can go a long way.

For those who might not be able to fill out their ballot in person, when there’s a will, there’s a way.

“It can be a challenge to get off of work, but there are absentee ballots there,” Heersink said. “If you have a short list of reasons why you cannot be there on election day in person.”

Heersink said these steps can give voters the confidence to submit a vote, that counts. Another source of helpful information for research and finding polling locations is Voter411.org.

“I encourage you to do the work to learn ahead of time but showing up and casting your vote is very important,” Heersink explained. “Your vote certainly doesn’t count if you don’t vote”

