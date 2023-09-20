Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF GOTW: Geneva County look for win with home opener

It's the first home game for Geneva County this season, but fans may be feeling a bit frustrated as they wait for their Bulldogs to get their first win.
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Everyone can feel the frustration right now, it’s week four of high school football and the Geneva County Bulldogs have not won a game. Head coach Josh Thompson says some of the team’s best players were hit with injuries early and it’s been tough to manage ever since.

The Bulldogs last win happened against Samson about a year ago. It won’t be easy to take down 2022 2A-Region 2 runners-up, who are coming off of a W against last year’s region champions, a 33-27 win over Ariton.

Coach Thompson says G.W. Long is not only athletic but coached really well, he’s calling on his guys to simply execute and focus on what’s in front of them each week.

