Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

New ‘album’ by federal agency focuses on safety

A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.
A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.(Source: CPSC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Get ready for some sick beats, courtesy of the federal government.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has released an “album” called “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We.”

It has several songs with safety-related messages aimed at young adults, like reminding them to wear a helmet and putting the phone away while driving.

The album can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, where downloads are available, and its YouTube channel.

The song “Protect Ya Noggin’” also has a Spanish version.

The songs could eventually pop up on Spotify and Apple Music.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Law enforcement officers arrested a Houston County nurse this week, more than two years after...
RN who stole hospice patients’ drugs receives pretrial diversion

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Trial of police officers to begin in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death from sedative and neck hold
FILE - Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers...
As writers and studios resume negotiations, here are the key players in the Hollywood strikes
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
Attorney General Garland faces GOP questioning on authority of prosecutor in Hunter Biden case
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
Food stamp benefits increasing October 1