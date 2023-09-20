Multi-purpose athletic field nearing completion following bid increase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An athletic facility in Dothan is almost ready to go following a bid increase at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Dothan City Council approved a near $7,500 bid increase for the contract for the turfing at Grandview Elementary multi-purpose athletic facility, increasing the total just short of $885,000.

The complex is expected to be used for the NFL Flag Football Super Regional Tournament and host Rivals Camps hosted by former NFL player and Dothan native, Izell Reese.

“We’re excited, the city is, about all the partners we’ve had. The NFL, Visit Dothan, WRC (Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center), so many other partnerships that allowed this to happen,” said District 2 City Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland. “If people have not seen that field, they need to go see it. It is the first official NFL flag turf in the country. Dothan, Alabama has that, so when I tell you it’s exciting times, it’s exciting times.”

The NFL Flag Football Tournament is expected to take place in December 2023.

