Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

More details on body found near gas station

The remains have also been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The remains have also been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.(WJHG)
By Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Panama City Beach Police, they received a call at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday from a man walking his dog, who reported finding the body lying in a cleared area on the edge of the woods west of the AMI store.

The deceased was a white male.

The investigation is ongoing, and foul play is not suspected.

The remains have also been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A body was found near the AMI gas station on the west end of Panama City Beach. This is across the street from the Summer Breeze neighborhood on Panama City Beach Parkway.

Police tell us an investigation is taking place, but they won’t release any other details.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus

Latest News

Transportation accidents are the leading cause of agricultural deaths according to U.S. BLS.
It is National Farm Safety and Health Week!
The nonprofit will have 3,000 pumpkins ready for purchase, with that money going towards...
Fostering Hope hosting annual “Hope Patch”
The library will be closed Sept. 21 as the staff works to implement some new policies.
Policy changes coming to Ozark Dale County Library
A select group of students get to see how leadership works in different industries on the city...
Coffee County Youth Leadership program shaping future community leaders
The nonprofit will have 3,000 pumpkins ready for purchase, with that money going towards...
Fostering Hope getting set for annual pumpkin patch