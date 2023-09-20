More details on body found near gas station

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Panama City Beach Police, they received a call at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday from a man walking his dog, who reported finding the body lying in a cleared area on the edge of the woods west of the AMI store.

The deceased was a white male.

The investigation is ongoing, and foul play is not suspected.

The remains have also been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

