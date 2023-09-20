Wiregrass Gives Back
More Clouds Return Today

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A little bit of humidity starts to settle back in across the region over the next couple of days. While rain chances continue to stay very low, we will see a bit more of an increase in cloud cover and some slightly warmer mornings. Another round of drier air moves into the region by the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 88°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small craft exercise caution*. Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2 to 3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel has strengthened into a category 2 storm as it continues to turn north over the open Atlantic. Gradual weakening is expected through the rest of the week as it continues northeast. A couple of areas are being watched for some chance of tropical development. One is a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa, while the other is a low that is expected to spin up along a stalled front near the Georgia and South Carolina coast.

