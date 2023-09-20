Wiregrass Gives Back
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash

Details on a crash that injured a Montgomery police officer were released during a press conference.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have released new details on a Wednesday afternoon incident that sent a Montgomery police officer to the hospital.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert and Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a state trooper tried to pull a vehicle over within city limits before the suspect fled.

The investigation was connected to an operation that started Sunday with police targeting stolen vehicles, four-wheelers and exhibition driving, Albert said. ALEA troopers observed the gray Dodge Charger being driven without required tags and attempted to make a stop on Audubon Street. They said that vehicle sped off, at which point a Montgomery police unit joined the chase.

Albert and Burkett said the suspect vehicle crashed into the pursuing Montgomery officer, causing “catastrophic damage” that left the officer initially unresponsive.

That officer, since identified as six-year MPD veteran DeAnthony Green, was unresponsive when he was rushed to Jackson Hospital, but has since become responsive and is undergoing tests. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

The crash scene is located in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street in Montgomery, located not far from Mulberry Street and Interstate 85.

The suspect was identified as Richard Moore, 35, of Montgomery. The chief said charges are pending.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert gave an interview after one of his officer was injured during a chase.

