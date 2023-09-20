HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology host Genomics 101 class

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday at the Library of STEM and History in Abbeville, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology hosted an educational lesson on all things DNA.

Participants are extracting DNA from a strawberry using household items.

They wanted to showcase why learning about DNA is important and how these discoveries could ultimately make the world a better place.

Kelly East, the vice president of educational outreach at HudsonAlpha Institute, said it’s important to engage in genetics and to be able to study it.

“This is about understanding what DNA is, and how places like HudsonAlpha are studying DNA to uncover how changes in a DNA recipe can impact the traits or disease acceptability,” Kelly East said.

HudsonAlpha in the Wiregrass is hosting another class in October about how the recipes in our DNA can help inform what medicines are best for us to take.

