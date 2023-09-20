Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology host Genomics 101 class

Tuesday at the Library of STEM and History in Abbeville, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology hosted an educational lesson on all things DNA.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday at the Library of STEM and History in Abbeville, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology hosted an educational lesson on all things DNA.

Participants are extracting DNA from a strawberry using household items.

They wanted to showcase why learning about DNA is important and how these discoveries could ultimately make the world a better place.

Kelly East, the vice president of educational outreach at HudsonAlpha Institute, said it’s important to engage in genetics and to be able to study it.

“This is about understanding what DNA is, and how places like HudsonAlpha are studying DNA to uncover how changes in a DNA recipe can impact the traits or disease acceptability,” Kelly East said.

HudsonAlpha in the Wiregrass is hosting another class in October about how the recipes in our DNA can help inform what medicines are best for us to take.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Booking photo from Houston County Jail.
Houston County man charged with nearly 100 porn images receives 24 years

Latest News

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass teaching others about DNA
HudsonAlpha Wiregrass teaching others about DNA
Commission approves change to cost of multi-purpose athletic field
Commission approves change to cost of multi-purpose athletic field
League of Women Voters: Research can go a long way
League of Women Voters: Research can go a long way
Vote buttons with Your Vote Counts - 3d rendering
Research can go a long way to increase voter confidence, League of Women Voters say.