Heavy police presence in Montgomery neighborhood, at nearby Hospital

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a crash in Montgomery, as well as at a nearby hospital.

A heavy police presence is in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street in Montgomery, located not far from Mulberry Street and Interstate 85. Multiple officers, including Montgomery Police Chief Daryl Albert, have also gathered outside Jackson Hospital, located less than a mile from the crash scene.

Police have focused their attention on an area of East 3rd Street that involves a silver vehicle that sustained heavy front end damage.

No details on injuries or the reason for the crash have been released.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to multiple authorities to confirm what happened. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Scene video of a heavy police presence in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street in Montgomery.

