Headland man arrested after Enterprise High School theft investigation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-week investigation centered around the theft of multiple items from Enterprise High School has resulted in the arrest of a Headland man.

Enterprise Police back on August 31 in a post on Facebook asked the public’s assistance in helping identify a person of interest caught on security camera footage at the school in the process of stealing property.

Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund told News4 that several items were among those stolen by this individual, including a lawn mower.

The social media post asked members of the local community with any information as to the identity of the individual to contact EPD by phone or through their anonymous tip form on their website.

This information obtained by investigators along with assistance from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Newton Police Department led Enterprise Police to arrest 28-year-old Michael Sebastian Crites. In addition to Crites’ arrest, property stolen from Enterprise High School was also recovered.

Crites was transported to the Dale County Jail following his arrest, and is facing two counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, one count of third degree Burglary, one count of second degree Theft of Property and one count of first degree Theft of Property. The Dale County Jail website lists the third degree Burglary and first degree Theft of Property charges, as well as an additional charge of first degree Criminal Mischief.

No bond is currently listed on the Dale County Jail website for Crites.

