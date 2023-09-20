Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity

Sigma Alpha Epsilon
Sigma Alpha Epsilon(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and his parents are suing a fraternity at the University of Alabama after they say the student was hazed, leading to a traumatic brain injury.

The 25-page lawsuit filed Tuesday against Sigma Alpha Epsilon claims the pledge, identified as H.B., suffered a severe beating, including a fraternity member throwing a basketball at his head, instructing him to snort a white powdery substance, and being told to yell racial slurs at a Black student.

The claim also says H.B. was forced into a basement “where he was told that he was going to ‘die’”. It goes on to say six active Sigma Alpha Epsilon members struck H.B. in his face, side of the head, stomach, and sides. H.B. claims he began suffering dizziness and tinnitus of the ear. The hazing continued and H.B. chose not to fight back for fear of worse retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

The suit goes on to claim that despite the national organization instituting a ban on hazing in 2014, that did not happen. Court documents also say the national organization was negligent and did not make an effort to stop hazing.

The parents of H.B. are asking for money for medical expenses and punitive damages.

WBRC reached out to Sigma Alpha Epsilon and a spokesperson provided the following statement via email:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Heavy police presence in Montgomery neighborhood, at nearby Hospital
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University student arrested on rape charge
Wiregrass 2-1-1 joined News4 for Live at Lunch to discuss what they do in the community and how...
United Way Wednesday: Wiregrass 2-1-1
A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Wednesday against brothers charged with conspiring to...
Starr brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill