Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Food stamp benefits increasing October 1

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTVY) - Benefits paid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, are increasing Oct. 1.

According to AL.com, the United States Department of Agriculture announced the increased COLA based on the rate of inflation. The year’s changes are based on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2022. Based on that data, SNAP benefits will increase by an average of slightly more than 3% for 12 months starting in October.

For a family of four, the COLA means benefits of $973 a month, up from the current $939.

Here are the breakdowns of new benefit amounts based on family size from the USDA:

  • Household size 1 - $291
  • Household size 2 - $535
  • Household size 3 - $766
  • Household size 4 - $973
  • Household size 5 - $1,155
  • Household size 6 - $1,386
  • Household size 7 - $1,532
  • Household size 8 - $1,751

Each additional person adds $219.

Monthly income eligibility has changed, too. The new amounts are:

  • Household size 1 - $1,580
  • Household size 2 - $2,137
  • Household size 3 - $2,694
  • Household size 4 - $3,250
  • Household size 5 - $3,807
  • Household size 6 - $4,364
  • Household size 7 - $4,921
  • Household size 8  - $5,478

Each additional person accounts for $557 in income eligibility

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Law enforcement officers arrested a Houston County nurse this week, more than two years after...
RN who stole hospice patients’ drugs receives pretrial diversion

Latest News

Calvin Long, 55 of Chipley was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old...
WCSO: Chipley man charged with sexually abusing 12 year old
The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Minor High School band director
Legal representatives for H.S. band director address the media following his arrest
An investigation is underway.
Body found near gas station in Panama City Beach