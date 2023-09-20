Enterprise’s Steed commits to Vandy

Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise High School Athletics announced on Monday that Jon Ed Steed has committed to attend Vanderbilt University and join on with the Commodores golf program.(Enterprise High School Athletics)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise Wildcat golfer has locked in his college destination and will be taking his talents to the SEC.

Enterprise High School Athletics announced on Monday that Jon Ed Steed has committed to attend Vanderbilt University and join on with the Commodores golf program.

Steed is coming off an impressive summer that saw him finish tied for 6th in the 15-18 age group of the 2023 Future Masters Tournament in Dothan. He followed this up with an appearance in the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur where he finished tied for 25th.

The junior will join a Vanderbilt team that is among the best in the nation, coming off an 11th place national finish, a 2nd place regional finish and a 2nd place SEC finish in the previous season, as well as SEC championships in the two previous seasons.

Steed’s next major golf event is scheduled to be the PING Invitational from October 6-9 in Bloomington, Indiana before he turns his focus to the high school season.

