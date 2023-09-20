Enterprise’s Steed commits to Vandy

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise Wildcat golfer has locked in his college destination and will be taking his talents to the SEC.

Enterprise High School Athletics announced on Monday that Jon Ed Steed has committed to attend Vanderbilt University and join on with the Commodores golf program.

Steed is coming off an impressive summer that saw him finish tied for 6th in the 15-18 age group of the 2023 Future Masters Tournament in Dothan. He followed this up with an appearance in the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur where he finished tied for 25th.

The junior will join a Vanderbilt team that is among the best in the nation, coming off an 11th place national finish, a 2nd place regional finish and a 2nd place SEC finish in the previous season, as well as SEC championships in the two previous seasons.

Steed’s next major golf event is scheduled to be the PING Invitational from October 6-9 in Bloomington, Indiana before he turns his focus to the high school season.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.