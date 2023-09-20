Dempsey appointed as Dothan Civic Center, Opera House Director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to his hard work while filling in, an interim official has been appointed to the position full time.

Clay Dempsey, who has been serving as the interim director of both the Dothan Civic Center and Opera House, was appointed by the Dothan City Council during their council meeting Tuesday morning.

In his time as interim director, Dempsey has secured big named entertainment acts for the Civic Center including country music singer Clint Black and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart.

In addition to getting big draws to the Circle City, Dempsey has made the shift to e-ticket services for both the civic center and opera house.

“I am from Dothan, so I am very grateful and overwhelmed. I’m excited,” said Dempsey. “I appreciate all the support from the community and support from the city leaders. Dothan has a long history of bringing great entertainment to the city. It is already there, so we are going to try and take it to a whole other level. Dothan is in a key spot to get big shows and quality entertainment, so my job now is to bring some world class entertainment to Dothan, Alabama.”

The council praised Dempsey’s work ethic and dedication to his position, stating he was the right man for the position.

