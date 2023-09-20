Coffee County Youth Leadership program shaping future community leaders

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Youth Leadership program is helping mold high schools juniors in the county to become leaders in their community.

A select group of 25 students get to see how leadership works in different industries, on the city and statewide levels.

The program requires students to do community service together. CCYL Chairman Gavin Maulding says this helps them build strong relationships with their peers and make connections with county leaders.

“Hopefully, they get a better understanding of the community while also developing their leadership skills.”, Maulding said.

The newest class for the program will be announced on Monday, September 25th, with leadership sessions set to start in October.

