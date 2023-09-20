Wiregrass Gives Back
Body found near gas station in Panama City Beach

An investigation is underway.
By Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A body was found near the AMI gas station on the west end of Panama City Beach. This is across the street from the Summer Breeze neighborhood on Panama City Beach Parkway.

Police tell us an investigation is taking place, but they won’t release any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJHG on air and online for more information.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

