Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

ADOC gives update on construction of new prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner gave a presentation to lawmakers about the progress on the prison's construction.
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm gave a presentation to lawmakers about the progress on the construction of Alabama’s new specialized men’s prison in Elmore County.

Hamm said the site is 300 acres inside the fence, and it will have 50-plus buildings on it. The prison will open in May 2026 and house 4,000 inmates.

Stormwater pipes, sewer pipes, under-slab plumbing and building foundations are currently being installed.

The buildings are based on an inmate’s needs, such as mental health and medical treatment. A standard cell can hold eight inmates.

So far, it’s costing $973 million to build. That’s up from the $623 million when the contract was signed in 2022. And the price tag could increase again.

“We’re getting to a point where everything that we’re spending is a billion dollars on construction, a billion dollars on health care,” said Rep. Chris England, D, Tuscaloosa County.

England said ADOC’s problems won’t go away with a new prison. He suggested the state needs to grant more inmates parole to improve the living conditions in the state’s current prisons.

“You and I need to work together to reasonably identify the folks that could be better served outside the facility rather than in,” said England.

“I have to manage the population with the resources I have, but I would like to have some conversations of what kind of options are available to the Department of Corrections to manage that population,” said Hamm.

A resource ADOC lacks is staff. Hamm said they are short 700 corrections officers.

“When we can get someone to come in for an interview, they decline because they don’t want to work for corrections because of what they’ve read or seen in the news,” he said.

ADOC held an officer graduation last week, but Hamm said the situation is dire.

When the new prison opens, all staff from the Elmore, Staton and Kilby facilities will be transferred.

The law that authorized the building of the new prison includes a plan for two more new prisons - one in Escambia and another to replace Tutwiler women’s prison in Wetumpka.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus

Latest News

library books discussoin
Dothan panelists raise concerns of book content at state libraries
The conversation has centered around what information is appropriate and accessible to children...
Dothan panelists raise concerns of book content at state libraries
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
Among the projects money will be going towards includes the highly anticipated Recreation and...
Enterprise approves $120 million budget for 2024
Among the projects money will be going towards includes the highly anticipated Recreation and...
City of Enterprise approves 2024 budget