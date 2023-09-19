Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Troy University police warn about scammers impersonating officers

Troy University police are warning families of Troy students about a recent scam.
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University police are warning families of Troy students about a recent scam.

Police say scammers posing as officers are calling families and requesting bail money for their child.

“Someone has contacted a family member or student and stated that they were with law enforcement, specifically with the Troy University Police Department,” said Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry.

According to authorities, the scammers address the parent and child by name, saying that the student is in custody and is in need of bail money. The caller tells the parent that the bond is to be paid via Cash App, a mobile payment service.

“It’s not done over the phone. It’s not something that would happen,” said Beaudry.

Beaudry says the caller has acquired hundreds of dollars.

Students are shocked this is happening.

“My concerns are mainly that people won’t realize that it’s a scam,” said junior Madison Alward.

“To hear that there is a scammer actually going around trying to get money from our parents and things while we’re already paying enough tuition, it’s kind of discouraging,” said senior Londyn Muhammad

The university is currently investigating and advises everyone to look for red flags when receiving a suspicious call or message.

Officials say not to answer a number you don’t know, and look up the number to see if it’s legitimate.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child

Latest News

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
The CAC is hosting their annual Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo event, which raises funds to help them...
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center working to save children of the Wiregrass
The CAC is hosting their annual Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo event, which raises funds to help them...
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center working to save children of the Wiregrass
Brianna Cowart-Birckett is currently booked in the Pike County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charges