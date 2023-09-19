Troy University police warn about scammers impersonating officers

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University police are warning families of Troy students about a recent scam.

Police say scammers posing as officers are calling families and requesting bail money for their child.

“Someone has contacted a family member or student and stated that they were with law enforcement, specifically with the Troy University Police Department,” said Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry.

According to authorities, the scammers address the parent and child by name, saying that the student is in custody and is in need of bail money. The caller tells the parent that the bond is to be paid via Cash App, a mobile payment service.

“It’s not done over the phone. It’s not something that would happen,” said Beaudry.

Beaudry says the caller has acquired hundreds of dollars.

Students are shocked this is happening.

“My concerns are mainly that people won’t realize that it’s a scam,” said junior Madison Alward.

“To hear that there is a scammer actually going around trying to get money from our parents and things while we’re already paying enough tuition, it’s kind of discouraging,” said senior Londyn Muhammad

The university is currently investigating and advises everyone to look for red flags when receiving a suspicious call or message.

Officials say not to answer a number you don’t know, and look up the number to see if it’s legitimate.

