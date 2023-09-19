Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center working to save children of the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center is hosting its annual Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo event. The funds raised from this event will go towards a potential medical component that is needed in the surrounding areas.

The CAC deals with child abuse cases from different parts of the Wiregrass.

“We have a forensic interview that happens three out of five days out of a week. So, on those days, we have a child in there with a supportive family member,” Community Advocate Laurabeth Thomas said.

To help kids during forensic interviews or therapy sessions, a loveable emotional support pup is right beside them. They call him everyone’s favorite employee, his name is Henry.

“He does different things, sometimes he is just there for them to have that extra layer of comfort. He’s there for them to pet, just somebody to be there for,” Thomas said.

The CAC sees up to 500 child abuse cases a year. Thomas said her job is not easy, but helping children’s voices be heard is fulfilling.

“I believe in pouring love in the children who are going to be our future here. That means taking care of every single one of them and making sure they are safe,” Thomas said.

To help keep these services free of charge and to possibly expand to a new Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (S.A.N.E.) program, the center relies on fundraisers like Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo.

“It’s (S.A.N.E.) a trauma-focused exam for children who have been sexually abused. And that is something our area really needs,” Thomas expressed.

Tickets for the Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo are sold out, but you can still help contribute to the CAC’s goal by purchasing a raffle ticket. The ticket is $20, and you have the chance to win a designer handbag.

The event, sponsored by Interlinc Mortage and Hissyfits Boutique, is October 7 at the Dothan Country Club.

