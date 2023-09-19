Sex charges net Dothan man 25 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jonathan David Golden of Dothan will serve a 25-year sentence for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in his hometown. Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford handed down the punishment on Tuesday.

A jury in July convicted Golden on Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Sodomy charges, and Binford immediately revoked his bond, sending him to jail where he awaited sentencing.

Dothan police said he forcibly assaulted a woman he knew but with whom he was not romantically involved.

