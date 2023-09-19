Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

RN who stole hospice patients’ drugs receives pretrial diversion

Law enforcement officers arrested a Houston County nurse this week, more than two years after...
Law enforcement officers arrested a Houston County nurse this week, more than two years after indictments charged her with forging pain pill prescriptions.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan nurse who police accused of stealing medication intended for near-death patients entered a pretrial diversion program, which will keep the felony case off her record, court records reveal.

April Mae Norris, in 2020, picked up from a pharmacy Oxycodone intended for her hospice patients but kept them for her personal use.

Norris pleaded guilty on Tuesday, but Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick withheld adjudication and placed her in the diversion program, available to first-time non-violent offenders.

If Norris completes the program, including full payment of fines and fees, Derrick will dismiss her drug fraud case.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Nursing Board website shows Norris’ RN license is in good standing.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Both sides looking for knockout punch in Starr brothers’ trial
Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges

Latest News

Join us as we take a look at the latest top headlines!
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Jonathan David Golden, 35, of Dothan
Sex charges net Dothan man 25 years
SOS Animal Shelter from Enterprise joins us again with a new doggie friend in search of their...
Pet of the Week: Terrific Taz
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case