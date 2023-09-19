RN who stole hospice patients’ drugs receives pretrial diversion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan nurse who police accused of stealing medication intended for near-death patients entered a pretrial diversion program, which will keep the felony case off her record, court records reveal.

April Mae Norris, in 2020, picked up from a pharmacy Oxycodone intended for her hospice patients but kept them for her personal use.

Norris pleaded guilty on Tuesday, but Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick withheld adjudication and placed her in the diversion program, available to first-time non-violent offenders.

If Norris completes the program, including full payment of fines and fees, Derrick will dismiss her drug fraud case.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Nursing Board website shows Norris’ RN license is in good standing.

