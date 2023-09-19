Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pet of the Week: Terrific Taz

SOS Animal Shelter joins us again with a new doggie friend in search of their forever home as...
SOS Animal Shelter joins us again with a new doggie friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.(SOS Animal Shelter)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SOS Animal Shelter from Enterprise joins us again with a new doggie friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.

September makes a whole year that Taz has been with the shelter.

Taz is a 3-year-old heeler/boxer mix. According to the shelter, they pulled Taz from one of the rural ponds in the area in hopes of him finding his forever home. 

The shelter also says this boy likes playing in his swimming pool on hot days and sniffing the flowers throughout the shelter. 

He is not a big barker and loves all people big & small.  He enjoys playing with his toys and snuggling with his humans.  

If you are looking for an easy-going pup; stop & meet Taz at SOS Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in learning more about Taz, we encourage you to contact the SOS shelter at their email sosshelter1981@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Both sides looking for knockout punch in Starr brothers’ trial
Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges

Latest News

Public transportation coming to Enterprise in October
Public transportation coming to Enterprise in October
The new buses will have be wheelchair accessible.
Enterprise starting October with public transportation
The CAC is hosting their annual Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo event, which raises funds to help them...
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center working to save children of the Wiregrass
The CAC is hosting their annual Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo event, which raises funds to help them...
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center working to save children of the Wiregrass