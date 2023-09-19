Pet of the Week: Terrific Taz

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SOS Animal Shelter from Enterprise joins us again with a new doggie friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.

September makes a whole year that Taz has been with the shelter.

Taz is a 3-year-old heeler/boxer mix. According to the shelter, they pulled Taz from one of the rural ponds in the area in hopes of him finding his forever home.

The shelter also says this boy likes playing in his swimming pool on hot days and sniffing the flowers throughout the shelter.

He is not a big barker and loves all people big & small. He enjoys playing with his toys and snuggling with his humans.

If you are looking for an easy-going pup; stop & meet Taz at SOS Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in learning more about Taz, we encourage you to contact the SOS shelter at their email sosshelter1981@gmail.com.

