Near-Normal Weather Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of pleasant September weather continues with highs running near-normal, in the upper 80s. A few extra clouds arrive for Wednesday and Thursday and we may even squeeze out a shower areas west, but a reinforcing punch of dry air returns for Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 63°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower west possible. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 674°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 67° High: 88° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 91° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is roaming the Central Atlantic and we’re watching another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic, but both systems look to remain safely out to sea. Meanwhile, we’ll watch for potential low pressure development off the Southeast US coast over the next several days.

