It is not too early to get your flu shot!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flu season is right around the corner and its not too early to get your flu shot.

It takes about two weeks for you to build immunity after getting the shot according to Corey Kirkland from the Houston County Health Department. That is why now is a the perfect time for the health department to have its flu shot clinic.

Kirkland said flu season tends to start in late October, but people can still get it earlier than that.

“Certainly if we do have an early flu season, we have a lot of cases earlier in the year before Charismas and before Thanksgiving,” Kirkland said. “You’re already prepared for it, but I will say anytime you can get the flu shot, even if it’s after October or November, it is still a good time to do.”

Flu season can last up into February. Kirkland added that immunity lasts about six months which is why you should get the vaccine annually.

He said that after getting it, your body may react with a low fever or cough. This is a normal immune response.

He recommends that small children and adults 65 or older should get the shot. The ADPH reports that there have been some lab-confirmed flu cases in the past three weeks in the southeastern district, including the Wiregrass.

You can schedule an appointment with the Houston County Health Department by calling (334) 678-2800.

