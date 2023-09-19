Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

It is not too early to get your flu shot!

Medical personnel administers a flu shot.
Medical personnel administers a flu shot.(KKTV)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flu season is right around the corner and its not too early to get your flu shot.

It takes about two weeks for you to build immunity after getting the shot according to Corey Kirkland from the Houston County Health Department. That is why now is a the perfect time for the health department to have its flu shot clinic.

Kirkland said flu season tends to start in late October, but people can still get it earlier than that.

“Certainly if we do have an early flu season, we have a lot of cases earlier in the year before Charismas and before Thanksgiving,” Kirkland said. “You’re already prepared for it, but I will say anytime you can get the flu shot, even if it’s after October or November, it is still a good time to do.”

Flu season can last up into February. Kirkland added that immunity lasts about six months which is why you should get the vaccine annually.

He said that after getting it, your body may react with a low fever or cough. This is a normal immune response.

He recommends that small children and adults 65 or older should get the shot. The ADPH reports that there have been some lab-confirmed flu cases in the past three weeks in the southeastern district, including the Wiregrass.

You can schedule an appointment with the Houston County Health Department by calling (334) 678-2800.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Both sides looking for knockout punch in Starr brother’s trial
Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges

Latest News

'Banking On A Cure' Blood Drive Happening This Week
'Banking On A Cure' Blood Drive Happening This Week
UAB offering "revolutionary" new ACL surgery
UAB Hospital first in Alabama to offer new ACL surgery
Ozark Public Library Hosting Diabetes Education Class
Ozark Public Library hosted diabetes seminar
Help at Home cease in Alabama and laying off 785 employees
Health at Home is ceasing in Alabama and laying off 785 employees