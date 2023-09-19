Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Both sides looking for knockout punch in Starr brothers’ trial
Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges

Latest News

Booking photo from Houston County Jail.
Houston County man charged with nearly 100 porn images receives 24 years
It's not too early to get your flu shot
It's not too early to get your flu shot
Public transportation coming to Enterprise in October
Public transportation coming to Enterprise in October
The new buses will have be wheelchair accessible.
Enterprise starting October with public transportation
investigate person posing as officer asking for bail money.
Troy University police warn about scammers impersonating officers