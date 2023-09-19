Wiregrass Gives Back
Houston County man charged with nearly 100 porn images receives 24 years

Judge Christopher Richardson sentenced Cody Fulgham on Monday afternoon.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cody Fulgham, convicted of 92 child pornography possession charges, received 24 years in prison from a Houston County judge on Monday.

The punishment handed down by Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson marks the second time a judge has sentenced him. However, because of how Richardson structured his sentence this week, Fulgham must serve 24 years without parole or early release and three years probation afterward.

Convicted in September 2019, a jury earlier that year could not reach a verdict. One issue for them may have been poor-quality photos, making it challenging to determine the sexual content and age of the girls.

Others before Fulgham had owned the cell phone that contained the images. Still, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley successfully argued he backed up the photos on his computer using password protection.

Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks handled prosecuting duties on Monday.

Alabama Department of Corrections records show Fulgham, 31, is serving his sentence in Easterling Prison in Barbour County.

