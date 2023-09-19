Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise starting October with public transportation

The new buses will have be wheelchair accessible.(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time in decades, the city of Enterprise will have a new way to get around town with a public transportation system.

In just a couple of weeks, Enterprise will have four buses that will take passengers anywhere within the city limits.

On October 2, the first Monday in October, the buses will make their first trips. To ride, you will need to call to arrange a ride at least one day in advance.

“There are a lot of folks that are transportation challenged where they cannot drive anymore do not have the ability to have a private vehicle,” Scott Farmer, the Executive Director for the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Department Commission, said. “So, this provides a way for them to get certain appointments or maybe get to work or even just social activities.”

The number to call to get a bus is on (334)417-121It is six dollars for a round trip.

The total value of the buses were about $300,000. Federal funding paid for about $90,000 of it.

The CAC is hosting their annual Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo event, which raises funds to help them...
The CAC is hosting their annual Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo event, which raises funds to help them...
"We'll Meet Again" coming to the Wiregrass
2023 Sickle Cell Walk-a-thon
