Clear, Dry, and Comfortable

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are once again in place to start off our Tuesday morning around the Wiregrass. Plenty of sunshine will once again warm us up this afternoon, and we’ll continue to turn a little warmer as some moisture returns to the region through the rest of the week.

TODAY – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 89°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 90°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 90°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 90°

SAT: Sunny skies with a few clouds. Low: 62° High: 88°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 90°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less, increasing to 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is still spinning out in the open Atlantic well east of Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen into a category 2 storm over the next couple of days before gradually weakening over the northern portions of the Atlantic through the end of the week.

