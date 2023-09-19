Clear, Dry, and Comfortable

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are once again in place to start off our Tuesday morning around the Wiregrass. Plenty of sunshine will once again warm us up this afternoon, and we’ll continue to turn a little warmer as some moisture returns to the region through the rest of the week.

TODAY – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 89°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 90°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 90°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 90°

SAT: Sunny skies with a few clouds. Low: 62° High: 88°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 90°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less, increasing to 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is still spinning out in the open Atlantic well east of Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen into a category 2 storm over the next couple of days before gradually weakening over the northern portions of the Atlantic through the end of the week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.