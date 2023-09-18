Turning Sunny, Dry, and Comfortable

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and less-humid air is moving into the Wiregrass behind a cold front that moved through Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will still be fairly warm with plenty of sunshine, but you’ll really feel the difference in those morning lows over the next couple of days.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 88°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear skies with some high clouds. Low near 61°. Winds light NNE.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 91°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 90°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 88°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Lee and Margot are long gone, but we now have Hurricane Nigel out in the Atlantic. Nigel is expected to strengthen into a category 3 hurricane over the next couple of days as it continues to turn north across the open Atlantic. There are no other active storms, but there are a couple of areas that could lead to tropical development off the Carolina/Georgia/Florida coast as well as off the coast of Africa.

