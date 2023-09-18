Wiregrass Gives Back
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge

Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree Neglect.
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree Neglect.(Troy Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A nursing home employee in Troy has been arrested and is facing charges related to the assault of a resident.

According to information released by the Troy Police Department, officers responded on Tuesday, September 12 to Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center on a reported assault call. Upon arrival, officers met with management at the facility, who clarified that an employee of Troy Health and Rehab had assaulted a resident.

That employee, identified as 27-year-old Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett of Troy, was taken in for an interview by Troy Police investigators, and a warrant was later issued for her arrest based upon their findings.

Cowart-Birckett was taken into custody upon the issuing of the warrant, and was booked into the Troy City Jail for the charges of Elder Abuse and second degree Neglect.

Cowart-Birckett has since been transferred to the Pike County Jail, and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

