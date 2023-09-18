Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care center where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care center where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.

The owner of the day care center, however, maintained she had no knowledge of the presence of the highly-potent opioid, which sickened three other young children, including an 8-month-old girl who tested positive for fentanyl use.

Grei Mendez, a 36-year-old who operated the Divino Niño day care inside a Bronx apartment, pleaded not guilty on Sunday to murder charges in the death of Nicholas Dominici. A man who rented a room inside the Bronx apartment, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, is awaiting arraignment on the same set of charges.

Police said they recovered approximately one kilogram of fentanyl, along with a press device used to combine the drug with other narcotics, inside the closet of a hallway connected to the apartment. A second press was located inside the adjoining room occupied by Brito, according to a criminal complaint.

An attorney for Mendez, Andres Aranda, said his client lived above the day care center and rented out a room to Brito, her husband’s cousin, for $200 per month.

“Apparently when the day care was not open, people came in and out of the apartment,” Aranda said.

Friday was a “normal day” inside the day care center, with Mendez bringing the children upstairs, reading and cooking for them, then putting them to sleep, he said. But when Dominici didn’t wake up from his nap, she became terrified, calling 911 and shouting for neighbors, her lawyer said.

Mendez, who also works as a home health aide, was sent to Rikers Island without bail following an arraignment Sunday night. Brito is due to appear in court on Monday afternoon. A message left with Brito’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

The day care facility opened in January of this year. It passed both of its inspections, authorities said, including a surprise visit made by inspectors earlier this month.

When emergency personnel arrived at the apartment on Friday afternoon, they discovered Dominici, as well an 8-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, showing signs of opioid intoxication. Medics administered Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, to all three, helping to counter the symptoms of the 8-month-old and 2-year-old.

Dominici was pronounced dead at a hospital in the Bronx later that day.

A fourth child who had attended the day care was taken to a hospital by her mother after showing signs of opioid exposure, including shortness of breath and unresponsiveness.

It remains unclear how the children may have been exposed to the drugs. Dominici’s cause and manner of death are pending further study, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, has become a primary driver of soaring overdose deaths both nationally and in New York City. Illegally-made fentanyl is often added to other drugs, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, to increase its potency.

Unintentional drug overdoses among children are also on the rise, with opioids the most common substance contributing to fatal poisoning of kids.

In the overwhelming majority of cases, children were found to have orally ingested the substance, rather than touching or inhaling it in the air, according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
Per records, Whitsette faces three counts of first-degree Rape and four other sex charges.
Slocomb man jailed on rape, other sex charges
Thawng Biak booking photo
Dale County man faces Rape charge
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike
From left, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of...
5 prisoners freed in US swap with Iran arrive in Qatar
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to...
Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
The man told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage.
GRAPHIC: Suspects follow man home, carjack his Aston Martin in targeted crime, police say