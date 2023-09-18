Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million

FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no...
FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.

That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges
Minor High School band director
Lawyer responds following arrest of Minor High School band director, new video of incident released
Per records, Whitsette faces three counts of first-degree Rape and four other sex charges.
Slocomb man jailed on rape, other sex charges
Thawng Biak booking photo
Dale County man faces Rape charge
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child

Latest News

Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Both sides looking for knockout punch in Starr brother’s trial
Authorities said Melvin Phillip Emde was arrested in Tift County, Georgia.
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student is suspended twice for his hairstyle. The school says it isn’t discrimination